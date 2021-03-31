Connect with us

December 19, 2018 | Paul Koinange speaks at a public function/COURTESY

President Kenyatta mourns Kiambaa MP Paul Koinange as a steadfast peace supporter

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Kiambaa lawmaker Paul Koinange as a steadfast supporter of the country’s peace agenda.

Koinange who served as the Chairpersons of the National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security passed away Wednesday morning at a Nairobi hospital while receiving treatment.

In his message of comfort, the President said Kenya has lost one of its dependable leaders whose undivided focus was the unity, stability and progress of the country.

“The cruel hand of death has robbed us of a steadfast leader. A leader and gentleman whose undivided focus was the peace, stability and progress of our country.

“Through the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security where he was the Chairperson, Hon Koinange advanced legislation and policy interventions that sought to create a peaceful, stable and tranquil nation,” the President mourned.

President Kenyatta prayed to God to give strength and fortitude to the family, relatives and residents of Kiambaa Constituency at this difficult time of mourning.

