Capital News
KANU Secretary General Nick Salat.

Kenya

KANU pulls out of London Ward by-election to support Jubilee candidate

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 2- Jubilee Party received a major boost Monday when KANU announced that it had pulled out of the London Ward by-election in Nakuru County.

KANU said it was pulling out of the race to support Jubilee party candidate Francis Njoroge.

In a statement, KANU Secretary-General Nick Salat said the decision was informed by its post-election coalition agreement with the ruling party and wide consultations following the close working relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and KANU Secretary General Nick Salat.

“As is publicly known, KANU entered into a post-election coalition agreement with Jubilee as part of its commitment to forge unity of purpose and deepen political cooperation for the benefit of our people,” Salat said.

Salat exuded confidence that Njoroge will carry the day and trounce other contestants including Antony Nzuki Wachira of United Democratic Alliance (UDA), a party linked to Deputy President William Ruto.

This comes few days after ODM Party’s Nakuru Chairperson, Peter Osono, announced that the party had decided to back Jubilee in the London and Hell’s Gate wards by-elections.

The London seat fell vacant after the death of Samuel Mbugua in November 19, 2020.

The exit of ODM and KANU from the contest now leaves the battle lines drawn between Jubilee and UDA.

Other contestants are Felix Kipruto (People’s Empowerment Party of Kenya) and Joseph Kariuki (The Service Party).

Nakuru’s London and Hell’s Gate Wards are important for the two parties as they will set the pace for their pursuit of supremacy in the Rift Valley ahead of next year’s General Election.

