Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
IEBC Communications Manager Tabitha Mutemi. /FILE.

Kenya

IEBC mulls action against Tabitha Mutemi for taking up Media Council job as Ministry calls for revocation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 3 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says it will take action against its Communications Manager Tabitha Mutemi for taking up a job at the Media Council of Kenya (MCK), in contravention of the commission’s code of ethics.

Mutemi is embroiled in a tussle to keep her job as a board member at MCK, in what the Attorney General’s office says is an illegality because she is a state officer by virtue of her post at IEBC.

Trouble started when MCK’s Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo wrote to IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati seeking clarity on whether Tabitha was still an employee at the commission.

In a letter dated March 1, Chebukati wrote back confirming her employment.

“The Commission acknowledges Ms Tabitha Muchemi as an employee of IEBC,” Chebukati said, “however, the commission was neither consulted nor notified of Ms Mutemi’s employment as a Board member of the Media Council of Kenya.”

He said MCK is at liberty to take appropriate legal action against her.

“In view of the foregoing development, the Commission will undertake action at an appropriate time in accordance with the IEBC Act and it’s Human Resource procedure,” Chebukati said.

And in yet another development, the Ministry of Information and Communication (ICT) has written to the Clerk of the National Assembly Clerk, saying Tabitha’s continued stay at MCK is a violation of the law.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The Holding of both offices of an employee of IEBC and a member of the MCK board is a continuing violation of the Constitution and other statutes requiring remedial action,” said Esther Koimett, the Principal Secretary at the State Department of Broadcasting and Telecommunication.

A letter in January 2021 by MCK’s CEO to the MCK board Chairman Maina Muiruri that the Secretariat will not recognize Tabitha as a board member due to the illegality in her employment sparked mixed reactions from various stakeholders, including the Kenya Editors Guild (KEG).

KEG President Churchil Otieno said the Guild was concerned at the impasse at MCK over the attempted removal of Tabitha as a board member.

“Insofar as it is the body mandated by the Constitution of Kenya to oversee the Media co-regulatory framework, it is our view that any actions which impact on the integrity and independence of the MCK by extension pose a threat to media freedom,” Churchil said in a statement.

The Guild was among bodies invited by the National Assembly’s departmental committee on Communication, Information and Innovation on Wednesday.

Others were the Media Council of Kenya, the Kenya Union of Journalists (KUJ) and the Kenya Correspondents Association (KCA).

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Church calls for fairness in COVID-19 vaccination

KISUMU, Kenya Mar 3 – The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has called for equity in the administration of COVID-19 vaccine in...

1 hour ago

World

Myanmar junta charges six journalists, including AP photographer

Yangon, Myanmar, March 3 – Myanmar’s military authorities have charged an Associated Press photographer and five other journalists over their coverage of anti-coup protests, their...

2 hours ago

Africa

Libya govt urges UN experts to publish corruption claims

Tripoli, Libya, March 3 – Libya’s new interim executive called on UN experts on Tuesday to make public a report containing allegations of vote-buying during...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya to launch COVID-19 vaccination at KNH Friday

The first consignment of 1.02 million doses is part of an initial allocation to Kenya of 3.56 million doses.

3 hours ago

BBI

National Assembly to start debate on BBI Bill Thursday

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 3 – The National Assembly is on Thursday set to commence debate on the Constitution Amendment Bill, 2020 popularly known as...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Kenya receives 1 million COVID-19 vaccine with priority on health workers

The arrival of the vaccine marks a new phase in tackling the pandemic that had infected 106,470 and killed 1,863 people by March 2.

12 hours ago

business

Solve Port challenges to reduce Business Costs

On 19th February 2021, an international shipping company issued an advisory note to its customers, informing them that due to congestion at the Port...

12 hours ago

BBI

Mandera joins 42 counties which have approved BBI, Uasin Gishu yet to vote

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 2- Mandera County Assembly on Tuesday joined 42 other Counties that have passed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Constitutional Amendment Bill...

17 hours ago