China donates anti-pandemic medical supplies to UNECA

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, March 24 – The Mission of the People’s Republic of China to the African Union (AU) on Wednesday donated a batch of COVID-19 prevention medical supplies to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA).

The medical supplies, which among other things include thermometers, oxygen generators, isolation gowns, ventilators, surgical masks and other Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs), were handed over in the presence of senior UNECA officials as well as diplomats from the Chinese mission at the headquarters of the UNECA in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Vera Songwe, Executive Secretary of the UNECA, said during the handing over ceremony that the latest batch of medical supplies donated by China will play a vital role in protecting the wellbeing of the UN family in Ethiopia from COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 crisis is a crisis that has come not only to hurt our lives but also our livelihoods,” the UNECA chief said, as she commended the Chinese mission, in particular, and the Chinese government, in general, for working with the UN family in Ethiopia.

“We are very happy to receive a lot of this gift and ensure that we can continue to protect first of all the UN staff, but also the Ethiopian community at large,” Songwe said.

“I thank the government of China for all the support that they have been giving not just to the UN family but also to our host country Ethiopia and to the whole continent,” she added.

The donation is said to be a continuation of the ever-growing China-Africa partnership in the public health sector, which was further strengthened in the joint response against COVID-19, as the partnership proved to be successful in enabling Africa with much-needed anti-COVID-19 medical supplies to better respond to the pandemic.

Liu Yuxi, head of the Chinese Mission to the AU, on his part said as the COVID-19 pandemic has been going on for more than one year, China stands as a true friend of African countries and partner with common goals guided by the principles of sincerity, real results and good faith.

China has so far shipped emergency supplies to almost all African countries and the African Union. The China-Africa vaccine cooperation is also progressing in an orderly manner, according to Liu.

“The United Nations system has played an important role in coordinating and mobilizing resources to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, fully demonstrating the precious value of solidarity and multilateralism,” Liu said.

He stressed that the latest batch of donation is the outcome of the Chinese Mission’s capabilities combined with the needs of the UNECA.

“We hope that these medical supplies can help the UNECA with its COVID-19 prevention so as to better perform its duties,” Liu said.