Uhuru meets his ministers to accelerate Big 4 projects

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 18 – President Uhuru Kenyatta met top government officials Thursday, to review the progress made in the implementation of projects under the Big 4 agenda that will define his legacy when he leaves office next year.

The meeting at State House, Nairobi brought together Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Chief Administrative Secretaries.

“The president met officers in the Senior Ranks of the Executive to discuss Government priorities for the current Calendar year,” said Kanze Dena, State House Spokeswoman.

She said the meeting was called to deliberate on the status of ongoing National Government programmes covering Big 4 Agenda and Vision 2030 flagship projects.

“The President outlined to the Officers his vision and priorities for this year, top among them the completion of ongoing Government projects and programmes across all sectors and regions of the country,” she said in a statement.

According to Dena, the President instructed the officials to ensure prudent utilization of public resources in service delivery saying Kenyans must always get the highest value return for their money.

“The Head of State urged the officers to embrace teamwork and unity of purpose so as to deliver the promise of a better and prosperous Kenya for all,” she said.

President Kenyatta is on teh race to try fulfil his agenda as he prepares to leave office at the end of next year when his second and final term as president ends.