Muthama tells off Kalonzo over relations with ex-wife Kavindu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – Former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama has criticised Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka for dragging private family affairs into the public domain.

The two clashed during the burial of AIC Bishop Bernard Nguyo in Mitaboni, Machakos County after Kalonzo made remarks that touched on Muthama’s ex-wife, Agnes Kavindu who is contesting for the Machakos Senate seat on the former VP’s Wiper Party ticket.

“I am telling you that next year, you will see Muthama running to perch on my chest, because he knows where we are and where we are going. Even if he gets irritated, I’ll hand over his wife (Kavindu) back to him,” Kalonzo said.

Muthama who recently dumped Kalonzo to join forces with Deputy President William Ruto termed Kalonzo’s antics as cheap and undeserving of a leader of his stature.

“If it is about politics, let us do politics – me and you – and compete in politics…let us not bring our families to politics.”

He added; “And you’re always pretending to be a diplomat, an innocent person, and someone who can be trusted. But now who you are in your true colors has come out to show.”

In a video shared widely on various online platforms, the former senator went on to say that the utterances made by Kalonzo hurt his children yet they had nothing to do with the political world.

Although this woman is not my wife, I had children with her, so you’re hurting them by your utterances,” said Muthama.

Kavindu who is the Wiper flagbearer in the Machakos Senatorial race is set to battle it out against the likes of Urbanus Muthama Ngengele who is the candidate for the United Democratic Alliance and Maendeleo ChapChap’s John Mutua Katuku.