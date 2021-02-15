Connect with us

Kisii Deputy Joash Maangi was arrested while waiting to receive DP William Ruto in Kisii on February 15, 2021.

Kenya

Kisii Deputy Governor Maangi arrested while waiting to receive DP Ruto

Published

KISII, Kenya Feb 15 – Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi was being questioned by police Monday following his arrest as he waited to receive Deputy President William Ruto who is in Kisii for the burial of former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae.

Maangi, seen as the leader of the wing that supports Ruto in Kisii, had just arrived at Kisii High School where Ruto was scheduled to land, when he was picked up at 9 am by police and whisked to Kisii Police Station.

Ruto later landed at the stadium and headed to Gusii Stadium for Nyachae’s funeral service attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister William Ruto among others. Nyachae will be buried later Monday at his Nyosia home.

There was no immediate comment from area police on the arrest that was witnessed by reporters and officials who had gathered at the school grounds to welcome dignitaries landing there.

County Police Commander Jebel Munene could not be reached for comment as his phone remained off.

“We don’t know why they arrested him, they did not give reasons why they picked him up,” Maangi’s aide told Capital FM News.

The arrest of the Deputy Governor comes a day after a former ODM branch Executive Samuel Omwando was also arrested from his house in Nyanchwa.

Maangi had condemned the arrest of the former ODM operative who is a known staunch supporter of DP Ruto.

