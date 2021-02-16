Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Felix Tshisekedi Photo courtesy/ AFP

Africa

DRC’s president appoints new prime minister

Published

KINSHASA, DRC, Feb 15 – Sama Lukonde Kyenge, director general of the state mining company Gecamines, has been appointed the new prime minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by President Felix Tshisekedi, according to an announcement made live on national television RTNC.

43-year-old Sama Lukonde is a former minister of sports under the presidency of Joseph Kabila.

He succeeds Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, who was appointed DRC’s prime minister in May 2019 and deposed by parliament at the end of last month in Kinshasa following a crisis within the FCC-CACH coalition.

An engineer by training, he resigned in September 2015 from his duties as minister of sports to obey the instructions of his party, Avenir du Congo (Congo’s future), excluded from the presidential majority for having protested against a possible third term of Joseph Kabila.

Right after his appointment, President Felix Tshisekedi had a first head in mind with Sama Lukonde in his office on his new vision for the next government, the composition of which will be revealed in the coming days. 

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Chinese envoy to UN asks peacekeeping operations to help fight COVID-19

UNITED NATIONS, Feb 15 – A Chinese envoy to the United Nations (UN) on Monday asked UN peacekeeping operations to help host countries fight...

31 mins ago

World

OAS urges ‘transparency’ as Ecuador conducts election recount

Quito, Ecuador, Feb 16 – The Organization of American States on Monday expressed concern about Ecuador’s recent presidential vote, urging the country’s top electoral...

33 mins ago

Africa

China congratulates Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as WTO’s new director-general

BEIJING, China Feb 15 – China has congratulated Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala after she was appointed new director-general of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Monday....

1 hour ago

Headlines

Court gives DPP final adjournment to supply evidence against ex-CS Rotich

Rotich, former Treasury Principle Secretary Kamau Thugge and eight other National Treasury officials were charged in July 2019.

2 hours ago

Africa

Kenya’s locust hunters on tireless quest to halt ancient pest

Meru, Kenya, Feb 16 – As dawn breaks in central Kenya, a helicopter lifts off in a race to find roosting locusts before the...

3 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta eulogises Bonchari MP Oyioka as a determined legislator

President Kenyatta described the MP as a determined leader who always sought and worked for the improvement of his constituents through education.

3 hours ago

BBI

Why media must rise to the occasion in Kenya’s 2022 elections

With 18 months remaining ahead of the 2022 General Election, once more we will be interrogating the contribution of the media in the process...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Bonchari MP Oroo Oyioka dies at a Kisumu hospital

The second term Member of the National Assembly died Monday evening while undergoing treatment at Agha Khan Hospital in Kisumu, his family confirmed.

4 hours ago