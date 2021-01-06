Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

Kenya

KDF officer arrested for defiling 16-year-old girl

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6- A Kenya Defence Forces officer was on Wednesday morning arrested for defiling a 16-year-old girl in Nyeri County.

The officer, a relative to the girl, had offered to take her back to school in Othaya but ended up taking her to a lodging where he defiled her, police said.

“He had promised the minor that he would drop her to the mentioned school, a promise that did not see the light of the day,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement.

The girl, police say, was rescued along Nyeri-Mweiga highway while being driven to an unknown destination. She was taken to Nyeri Referral Hospital for examination.

The rogue officer is based at the Kenya Army’s Embakasi barracks and deployed to the Disaster Response Unit.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

After eight years of Mali campaign, France seeks exit strategy

Paris, France, Jan 6 – Eight years after France sent troops to Mali to prevent jihadists from overrunning the country, it faces tough choices over...

12 mins ago

Kenya

Janet Ouko back to City Hall as Education CEC under acting Governor Mutura

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6- Janet Ouko has made a comeback to City Hall as a County Executive officer of Education, after an acrimonious exit...

24 mins ago

World

Slow vaccine rollouts fuel worry as US logs record daily Covid death toll

London, United Kingdom, Jan 6 – England went back into full lockdown as Europe battled Wednesday to stem a rising tide of coronavirus cases,...

25 mins ago

Africa

Tanzanian rights activist free after two years in jail

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Jan 6 – Tanzanian human rights activist Tito Magoti has been freed from prison after two years under a plea bargain...

36 mins ago

Capital Health

County Commissioners directed to develop database of learners who fail to report back to school

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6- County Commissioners have been directed to develop a database for learners who fail to return to school. The directive was...

42 mins ago

Africa

Denmark bars South African residents over new virus strain

Copenhagen, Denmark, Jan 6 – Denmark said it is barring entry to residents of South Africa due to fears over the spread of a new...

2 hours ago

World

North Korea’s Kim admits mistakes as party congress opens: KCNA

Seoul, Korea, Republic of, Jan 5 – North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un admitted that “almost all sectors” had fallen short of their economic...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Impasse over WHO virus mission ‘not just a visa issue’: China

Beijing, China, Jan 6 – Delays to a long-planned mission by WHO experts to China to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic are...

2 hours ago