KDF officer arrested for defiling 16-year-old girl

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6- A Kenya Defence Forces officer was on Wednesday morning arrested for defiling a 16-year-old girl in Nyeri County.

The officer, a relative to the girl, had offered to take her back to school in Othaya but ended up taking her to a lodging where he defiled her, police said.

“He had promised the minor that he would drop her to the mentioned school, a promise that did not see the light of the day,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said in a statement.

The girl, police say, was rescued along Nyeri-Mweiga highway while being driven to an unknown destination. She was taken to Nyeri Referral Hospital for examination.

The rogue officer is based at the Kenya Army’s Embakasi barracks and deployed to the Disaster Response Unit.