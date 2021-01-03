Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Egypt said Sunday it had opened an investigation into the deaths of four Covid-19 patients in an intensive care unit allegedly due to lack of oxygen, which had sparked a public outcry.

Africa

Egypt probes Covid-19 deaths due to alleged lack of oxygen

Published

Cairo, Egypt, Dec 3 – Egypt said Sunday it had opened an investigation into the deaths of four Covid-19 patients in an intensive care unit allegedly due to lack of oxygen, which had sparked a public outcry.

“The prosecutor’s officein Al-Husseiniya (in the northern Sharqiya province) summoned the director of Al-Husseiniya hospital to question him over the deaths of four people due to lack of oxygen,” a judicial source told AFP, without specifying the dates of the deaths.

Since Saturday, numerous social media users had shared a video of patients in a hospital ward, with a voice heard saying “everyone is dead in intensive care”. 

The prosecutor’s office confirmed the video was of Al-Husseiniya hospital, which was also identified in comments on social media.

The 45-second video also shows hospital staff apparently trying to revive patients.

Egypt, the Arab world’s most populous country with around 100 million inhabitants, has reported more than 140,000 cases of the Covid-19 disease, including 7,800 deaths.

Authorities acknowledge, however, that the real number of cases is higher, as only positive tests from health ministry labs have been reported.

After a brief lull, the number of infections rose dramatically in late 2020, from around 100 new cases confirmed per day in October, to some 1,400 daily cases currently.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Politics

US Congress convenes at start of high-stakes political week

Washington, United States, Jan 3 – The US Congress opens its new session Sunday, kicking off an explosive week in Washington as Republican lawmakers...

25 mins ago

Africa

Rebels capture C.African city Bangassou: UN mission

Bangui, Central African Republic, Dec 3 – Rebel fighters on Sunday captured the Central African town of Bangassou, around 750 kilometres (470 miles)from the capital...

27 mins ago

World

Anti-US chants as Iraqis mourn commanders killed a year ago

Baghdad, Iraq, Jan 3 – Thousands of Iraqi mourners chanted “revenge” and “no to America” on Sunday, one year after a US drone strike...

38 mins ago

Kenya

Govt sets up command centre to oversee schools reopening

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 3- The government has set up a command centre to oversee the re-opening of schools on Monday, in an elaborate government...

3 hours ago

Headlines

Kenya extends night curfew and other COVID-19 measures as schools reopen

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – Kenya has extended the night curfew and several other COVID-19 measures in efforts to tame the spread of the...

5 hours ago

World

Afghan peace talks resume as bloodshed continues

Kabul, Afghanistan, Jan 3 – A string of assassinations has sowed fear and chaos across Afghanistan as a fresh round of peace talks between...

5 hours ago

County News

Man kills his 80-year-old mother and sister in Makueni

MAKUENI, Kenya Jan 3 – A man went berserk Saturday, and slashed his mother and sister to death in an incident that left villagers...

6 hours ago

World

India approves vaccines as nations fight virus resurgence

New Delhi, India, Jan 3 – India on Sunday approved emergency use of two Covid-19 vaccines to kick off one of the world’s biggest...

7 hours ago