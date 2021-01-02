Connect with us

Baringo Senator Gideon Moi interacts with youth after he was blocked by DP William Ruto's supporters from accessing Kapsisiywa in Nandi for installation as a Kalenjin elder on January 2, 2021.

DP Ruto supporters block Gideon from installation as Kalenjin elder in renewed rivalry

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 2 – Supporters of Deputy President William Ruto blocked the convoy of Baringo Senator Gideon Moi Saturday as he headed to Kapsisiywa for installation as an elder in renewed rivalry pitting the two leaders as they position themselves for the presidency in 2022.

Senator Moi was accompanied by other leaders loyal to him when they encountered barricades erected by youths from Talai and Kapsisiywa.

He was headed to the home of Councillor Christopher arap Koyoki.

Attempts by the Senator to plead with the youths to listen to him from the sunroof of his vehicle fell on deaf ears as they shouted him down, with some heard saying “Ruto, Ruto.”

He then retreated back to his vehicle and turned back.

Senator Moi was later seen sharing a meal with a group of youths and elders at Kabiyet trading centre, a few kilometers from Talai before he left.

There was a heavy security deployment in the area following the early morning stand-off.
Reports indicate that the youths were protesting Senator Moi’s plan to be installed as an elder, a position they said is held by Ruto.

Senator Moi’s plan to be installed as a Kalenjin elder are part of his preparations to take control of Rift Valley as he positions himself to vie for the presidency in 2022.

