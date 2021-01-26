Connect with us

County News

City Market renovation halted after discovery of a large concrete cross underfloor

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 – The renovation of Nairobi’s City Market has been temporarily halted following the discovery of a large concrete cross underneath the floor of the market’s fish section.

The workers were digging out the old damaged floor in order to replace it when they discovered the structure.

The Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), the entity funding the renovation, on Tuesday said it had notified the National Museum of Kenya to send in archeologists to study the site.  

The site has since been sealed off with traders in the market limited to a section of the building pending studies by archeologists.

City Market was constructed in the 1930s as a European-only market, and it said that it resembles London’s Royal Horticultural Lawrence Hall which was built in late 1920s.

