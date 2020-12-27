Kisii University lecturer murdered, body found after 3 days

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISII, Kenya Dec 27 – A lecturer at Kisii University who had been missing for 3 days has been found dead in a suspected murder.

The decomposing body of Peter Moracha was found when his family and neighbours broke the door to his apartment in Mwembe Tayari within the town.

It had wounds on the face, with bloodstains on the floor, suggesting a struggle with a person or persons before he died, police said.

“We decided to break the door only to find his body lying on the seat with blood on his face. It had a deep cut on the face,” said Vincent.

Vincent said he was unable to reach his brother on telephone for three days before they decided to visit his house where they discovered a foul smell. “That is when we decided to break the door.”

Jane Moracha, a sister to the deceased, who also works at the Kisii University, said that when she arrived, doors were locked.

Investigators said they will seek to establish how the attackers gained entry and how they left.

Are chief Yobesh Mose told journalists the Environmental Science lecture stayed alone in the apartment.

The university’s Human Resource Manager Eric Onsongo said the deceased taught Geography at the main campus.

“We have contacted the police to commence investigations into the death,” said Onsongo

His body was taken to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.