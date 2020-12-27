Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News

County News

Kisii University lecturer murdered, body found after 3 days

Published

KISII, Kenya Dec 27 – A lecturer at Kisii University who had been missing for 3 days has been found dead in a suspected murder.

The decomposing body of Peter Moracha was found when his family and neighbours broke the door to his apartment in Mwembe Tayari within the town.

It had wounds on the face, with bloodstains on the floor, suggesting a struggle with a person or persons before he died, police said.

“We decided to break the door only to find his body lying on the seat with blood on his face. It had a deep cut on the face,” said Vincent.

Vincent said he was unable to reach his brother on telephone for three days before they decided to visit his house where they discovered a foul smell. “That is when we decided to break the door.”

Jane Moracha, a sister to the deceased, who also works at the Kisii University, said that when she arrived, doors were locked.

Investigators said they will seek to establish how the attackers gained entry and how they left.

Are chief Yobesh Mose told journalists the Environmental Science lecture stayed alone in the apartment.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The university’s Human Resource Manager Eric Onsongo said the deceased taught Geography at the main campus.

“We have contacted the police to commence investigations into the death,” said Onsongo

His body was taken to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

KDF soldier lynched in Nairobi’s Utawala

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 27- A Kenya Defence Forces soldier was on Saturday night lynched in Utawala area following a row with a couple. The...

5 mins ago

World

Britain and EU release full text of post-Brexit trade deal

London, United Kingdom, Dec 27 – Britain and the European Union on Saturday published the full text of the post-Brexit trade agreement aimed at...

25 mins ago

World

Troubled C.Africa goes to the polls

Bangui, Central African Republic, Dec 27 – Voting began in presidential and legislative elections in the Central African Republic on Sunday, in a key...

1 hour ago

World

With Biden, Britain’s Brexiteers lose cheerleader

Washington, United States, Dec 27 – Promoters of Britain’s divorce from the European Union had said they would revitalize bonds with the United States,...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Covid-19 pandemic will not be the last: WHO chief

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 27 – The coronavirus crisis will not be the last pandemic, and attempts to improve human health are “doomed” without tackling...

2 hours ago

World

2020: World rocked by Covid-19, Trump and Black Lives Matter

Paris, France, Dec 27 – The Covid-19 pandemic cast a long pall over 2020 but it also saw President Donald Trump beaten by Joe...

2 hours ago

World

Europe begins vaccine roll-out as new virus strain spreads fears

Paris, France, Dec 26 – Several EU nations were set to begin vaccinating their most vulnerable groups Sunday as a new coronavirus variant spread...

2 hours ago

World

Three UN peacekeepers killed in C.Africa ahead of national polls

Bangui, Central African Republic, Dec 26 – Three UN peacekeepers have been killed by unidentified combatants in the Central African Republic, the United Nations...

14 hours ago