Amos Nyaribo, Nyamira Governor-Designate, to be installed before 2pm

NYAMIRA, Kenya, Dec 29 – Nyamira Deputy Governor Amos Nyaribo is on Tuesday set to be sworn in as Governor following the demise of the late John Nyagarama on December 18.

The swearing in of Nyaribo which will take place at Nyamira Primary School will be conducted before a High Court Judge.

Nyaribo is expected to take the oath or affirmation which shall be administered not earlier than 10:00am and not later than 2:00pm as required by law.

The Governor designate was elected alongside the late Nyagarama, who lost the battle to COVID-19 aged 74, in 2013 polls and later won their re-election in 2017.

Nyaribo will be expected to announce the appointment of a Deputy Governor within a period of 14 days. Nyariba (left) was elected alongside the late Nyagarama (right), who lost the battle to COVID-19 aged 74, in 2013 polls and later won their re-election in 2017/FILE

Nyaribo had a frosty working relationship with the late Governor Nyagarama with the two often facing off in court battles.

The Deputy Governor accused his boss, on several occasions, of reneging pre-election pacts.

Nyaribo had also been vocal in demanding to have the staff audit report implemented saying the county was losing millions of money to ghost workers.

The Deputy Governor had also raised concern over disobedience by junior officers who at one point deflated Nyaribo’s car forcing him to ride on a motorbike to his home from the County Headquarters.