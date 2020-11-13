Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion. /CFM-FILE.

Headlines

KNUT seeks labour ministry intervention as feud with TSC escalates

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 13 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has petitioned Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui to intervene and save it from being totally crippled by the teachers’ employer – Teachers Service Commission (TSC).

KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion who has faulted TSC for meddling in the inion’s internal affairs to suppress dissenting voices.

Sossion has asked Chelugui to use his mandate and stop TSC from meddling with the union’s affairs forthwith.

“The teachers have been patient for too long and they are actually surprised at the endless spirited attack by the employer,” he said on Friday during a media briefing at the union’s headquarters.

Sossion said their conflict with the Nancy Macharia-led commission stemmed from a myriad of issues with the most paramount one being the attempts by the commission to deregister its members.

The nominated MP said that TSC has over time continued to cripple its operations by attacking the union’s check-off system hence systematically, gradually diminishing its resources.

Sossion claims that the check-off was withdrawn by TSC in July, August and December 2019 and in subsequent months.

“Some lazy characters in this country who have taken over TSC cannot wake up in the year 2017 and their business at TSC is nothing but to plan for the destruction of the union and sale a narrative that a strong union is bad for the government,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sossion attributed the union’s woes including the the shutting of branch offices and actioning of KNUT properties.

KNUT staff in all the 110 branches countrywide have also lost their salaries and medical covers.

Staff at the union headquarters have also been evicted while others have been listed on the Credit Reference Bureau for defaulting on loans.

“Please act within the next seven days and address all the matters we have raised to ensure industrial peace in the teaching service,” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Africa

French forces in Mali kill jihadist commander

Paris, France, Nov 13 – Troops with France’s anti-jihadist force in Mali have killed the military commander of an Al-Qaeda-aligned group linked to attacks in...

1 hour ago

US Elections (2020)

China sends ‘congratulations’ to Joe Biden on US election win

Beijing, China, Nov 13 – China congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden on Friday nearly a week after he was declared winner of the American election. US-China ties have...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Veteran broadcaster Mambo Mbotela in need of Sh1.1mnn to clear medical bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Veteran broadcast broadcaster Leonard Mambo Mbotela has called on well-wishers to help him in offsetting his hospital bill at...

2 hours ago

World

Can Trump block Biden’s victory?

New York, United States, Nov 12 – Since US media declared Joe Biden’s White House victory on Saturday, President Donald Trump has refused to...

4 hours ago

Africa

Jerry Rawlings: Ghana’s towering former leader

Accra, Ghana, Nov 13 – Jerry Rawlings, who died Thursday aged 73, was a hulking figure who towered over West African nation Ghana for...

4 hours ago

Africa

President Kenyatta mourns former Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned former Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings, describing him as a true Pan-Africanist who firmly believed...

5 hours ago

World

Abiy claims control of west Tigray as conflict escalates

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 12 – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Thursday his army had made major gains in Ethiopia’s north, where a week-old...

18 hours ago

Africa

Sudan to shelter Ethiopian refugees in 1980s camp for famine victims

Hamdait, Sudan, Nov 11 Sudan said Thursday it would shelter thousands of Ethiopians fleeing fighting, streaming across the border on foot, by bike and by...

19 hours ago