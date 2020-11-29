Father Michael Otieno is the new Homa bay Diocese Bishop

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 29 – Pope Francis has appointed Father Michael Otieno Odiwa to be the Homa Bay Diocese bishop.

The news of the appointment of Bishop Odiwa was relayed from Rome on Sunday, according to the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) Chairman Archbishop Philip Anyolo.

Anyolo has been serving as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Homa Bay.

Bishop Anyolo was transferred by the Pontiff to the Archdiocese of Kisumu on 15th, November 2018.

Until his appointment, Bishop Odiwa has been working in the Archdiocese of Adelaide South Australia as an assistant Parish Priest.

He was in-charge of Italian speaking community of the Annunciation Church Hectorville Parish as well as a defender of Bond Tribunal of the province of Adelaide South Australia and Northern Territories.

He is also the former Vicar General of Homabay Diocese and the Parish Priest of the Homabay Cathedral.

He has also worked in the following Parishes: Asumbi, St John’s Seminary Rakwaro, Rakwaro, Ang’iya and Nyalieng’a.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He was born on 11th, November 1962 in Sori, Karungu and baptised in 1963 at Migori Parish.

He was ordained a Deacon on 17th, May 1992 and ordained a Priest for the Catholic Diocese of Homa Bay on 3rd, July 1993.

He studied Doctorate in Canon Law from Urbaniana University, Rome between 2000 and 2005.

He studied Spirituality at St. John’s Senior Seminary Molo 1986, Philosophy at St Augustine’s Senior Seminary Mabanga from 1987 to 1988 and Theology at St. Matthias Mulumba Kalemba Tindinyo from 1989 to 1992.