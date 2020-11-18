Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Speaking in Kiambu, CS Matiangi noted that the realization of the Huduma Card is the strongest testament on government’s commitment to enhance service delivery/Interior Ministry

County News

Govt rolls out issuance of Huduma cards in Machakos and Kiambu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru Wednesday led the roll out of the issuance of Huduma cards in Kiambu and Machakos counties respectively ahead a nationwide exercise set to commence on December 1.

Speaking in Kiambu, CS Matiangi noted that the realization of the Huduma Card is the strongest testament on government’s commitment to enhance service delivery.

He said the card will eliminate the challenges of lost files, long queues, and wastage of time by ensuring provision of efficient services to citizens.

“There is an enemy called the file which we are trying to get rid of in public service. The days of lost files, long queues and wastage of time instead of providing efficient service to citizens will be a thing of the past,” Matiangi said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic,  Matiangi noted that citizens will be notified via SMS on when and where to pick their cards and they will be given a month from the date of notification to collect their cards.

“Kenyans will be glad to note that the process of distribution of the cards will continue over the duration of a year in line with the period provided for in the law,” he added.

Matiangi further reassured Kenyans that data in the Huduma Card will be confidential and that government has taken all the necessary technical and legislative measures to make it secure.

“The Huduma Namba, a fully Kenyan-funded and developed solution, will operate as the primary source of data on every citizen and foreigner. This integrated database will enable the use of biometric data to identify people and assist them in accessing Government service,” the interior ministry said in a statement.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

MoH reports 957 COVID-19 cases, 2,616 recoveries and 11 deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 957 COVID-19 cases from 5,559 samples, raising the total confirmed cases in...

2 mins ago

World

Man arrested over 1974 UK pub bombings that killed 21

London, United Kingdom, Nov 18 – A 65-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday over the 1974 pub bombings in the English city of Birmingham, which...

27 mins ago

World

Iraq, Saudi reopen land border after 30 years

Baghdad, Iraq, Nov 18 – Iraq and Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reopened their land border for the first time in 30 years, with closer trade...

45 mins ago

Africa

DR Congo announces end of latest Ebola epidemic

Kinshasa, DR Congo, Nov 18 – DR Congo on Wednesday declared the end of its latest Ebola epidemic, closing the file on an outbreak in...

2 hours ago

Africa

Both sides claim big wins as Ethiopia fighting enters third week

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 18 – Both sides in Ethiopia’s raging internal conflict claimed military successes on Wednesday, creating a muddied picture of fighting...

2 hours ago

World

Iota, weakened but deadly, rips through Central America

San Salvador, El Salvador, Nov 15 – Storm Iota killed at least ten people as it smashed homes, uprooted trees and swamped roads during...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

Kahiga recovers from COVID-19, urges adherence to preventive measures

NYERI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga on Wednesday confirmed he has been receiving treatment for COVID-19 over a period of eighteen...

4 hours ago

World

US to slash troop levels in Iraq, Afghanistan

Washington, United States, Nov 17 – The US will slash troop levels in Afghanistan and Iraq to their lowest levels in nearly 20 years...

4 hours ago