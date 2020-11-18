Govt rolls out issuance of Huduma cards in Machakos and Kiambu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his ICT counterpart Joe Mucheru Wednesday led the roll out of the issuance of Huduma cards in Kiambu and Machakos counties respectively ahead a nationwide exercise set to commence on December 1.

Speaking in Kiambu, CS Matiangi noted that the realization of the Huduma Card is the strongest testament on government’s commitment to enhance service delivery.

He said the card will eliminate the challenges of lost files, long queues, and wastage of time by ensuring provision of efficient services to citizens.

“There is an enemy called the file which we are trying to get rid of in public service. The days of lost files, long queues and wastage of time instead of providing efficient service to citizens will be a thing of the past,” Matiangi said.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Matiangi noted that citizens will be notified via SMS on when and where to pick their cards and they will be given a month from the date of notification to collect their cards.

“Kenyans will be glad to note that the process of distribution of the cards will continue over the duration of a year in line with the period provided for in the law,” he added.

Matiangi further reassured Kenyans that data in the Huduma Card will be confidential and that government has taken all the necessary technical and legislative measures to make it secure.

“The Huduma Namba, a fully Kenyan-funded and developed solution, will operate as the primary source of data on every citizen and foreigner. This integrated database will enable the use of biometric data to identify people and assist them in accessing Government service,” the interior ministry said in a statement.