NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has announced the re-opening of schools for Grade 4, Class 8, and Form 4 learners on Monday, October 12.

In a statement issued by the education ministry Magoha said the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) will start on March 22 and end on March 24, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examination (KCSE) will start on March 25 and end on April 16.

More to follow…