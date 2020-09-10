Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
President Uhuru Kenyatta seen here with Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko (centre) and Maj Gen Mohamed Badi (right)/FILE

Headlines

Sonko to Badi: I’m not frustrating NMS

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonk has dismissed claims by Nairobi Metropolitan Service Director-General Mohammed Badi that he has been frustrating his efforts of transforming the city.

Badi made the claims on Tuesday when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Administration.

But Sonko, through his Spokesman Ben Mulwa, said Badi’s sentiments were in bad faith and only meant to malign his name.

“The Governor is disappointed by utterances made by NMS DG. The two met and agreed to work together by putting their difference aside and therefore, such utterances will only derail the delivery of services to Nairobi residents,” Mulwa told a news conference.

When he appeared before the committee, Badi said the moment that captured showing the two shaking hands was just a photo opportunity.

In his presentation, Badi claimed that he has never made a move without being challenged by the Governor.

He accused the Governor of having a private account where county funds are channeled to.

He also spoke on pending bills where he claimed that a woman died at the city hall waiting for her payment of Sh7 million which she had been chasing in the last two years for services she rendered at the county.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He also claimed that there are water cartels known to Governor who have dug underground tanks so as to create an artificial water shortage to sell water to Nairobi residents.

“These allegations are baseless because the channel of these funds can be traced,” said Mulwa.

He also questioned Badi’s interest on pending bills, saying Finance and Economics is not part of the four functions that were transferred to NMS.

“The Governor has on various occasions made it clear that he will work with NMS but the recent sentiments by the DG are aimed at making the Governor appear to be fighting it,” Mulwa said.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

US cuts troops in Iraq on Trump pledge to stop ‘endless wars’

Washington, United States, Sep 9 – The US announced a sharp cut Wednesday to troop numbers in Iraq, as President Donald Trump seeks to...

10 hours ago

World

Ethiopia’s Tigray region defies PM Abiy with ‘illegal’ election

Mekele, Ethiopia, Sep 9 – Ageing war veterans and university students joined long lines in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region to vote Wednesday in a...

13 hours ago

World

Afghanistan VP lightly wounded in deadly Kabul blast

Kabul, Afghanistan, Sep 9 – Afghanistan’s vice president Amrullah Saleh sustained minor injuries Wednesday when an explosion targeted his convoy and killed at least...

14 hours ago

World

Trump revels in nomination for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

Washington, United States, Sep 9 – US President Donald Trump revelled Wednesday in his nomination by a right-wing Norwegian politician for the 2021 Nobel...

15 hours ago

Kenya

Health ministry raises alarm over congested markets and crowded matatus despite COVID dangers

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9- The Ministry of Health has raised concerns that laxity by a section of Kenyans in observing the coronavirus directives will...

16 hours ago

Kenya

8 more succumb to COVID in Kenya as cases decline

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – Eight people succumbed to COVID-19 related complications in Kenya Wedneday, even as new infections declined. The new deaths raised...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Barrels of ethanol missing at ‘guarded’ Africa Spirits factory

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 9 – The extent of vandalism and theft at the Africa Spirits Limited factory in Thika was evident Tuesday as a...

17 hours ago

World

Trump to announce US troop withdrawals from Iraq, Afghanistan

Baghdad, Iraq, Sep 9 – US President Donald Trump was expected to announce further troop withdrawals Wednesday from Afghanistan and from Iraq, where several...

17 hours ago