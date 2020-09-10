Sonko to Badi: I’m not frustrating NMS

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonk has dismissed claims by Nairobi Metropolitan Service Director-General Mohammed Badi that he has been frustrating his efforts of transforming the city.

Badi made the claims on Tuesday when he appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Administration.

But Sonko, through his Spokesman Ben Mulwa, said Badi’s sentiments were in bad faith and only meant to malign his name.

“The Governor is disappointed by utterances made by NMS DG. The two met and agreed to work together by putting their difference aside and therefore, such utterances will only derail the delivery of services to Nairobi residents,” Mulwa told a news conference.

When he appeared before the committee, Badi said the moment that captured showing the two shaking hands was just a photo opportunity.

In his presentation, Badi claimed that he has never made a move without being challenged by the Governor.

He accused the Governor of having a private account where county funds are channeled to.

He also spoke on pending bills where he claimed that a woman died at the city hall waiting for her payment of Sh7 million which she had been chasing in the last two years for services she rendered at the county.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He also claimed that there are water cartels known to Governor who have dug underground tanks so as to create an artificial water shortage to sell water to Nairobi residents.

“These allegations are baseless because the channel of these funds can be traced,” said Mulwa.

He also questioned Badi’s interest on pending bills, saying Finance and Economics is not part of the four functions that were transferred to NMS.

“The Governor has on various occasions made it clear that he will work with NMS but the recent sentiments by the DG are aimed at making the Governor appear to be fighting it,” Mulwa said.