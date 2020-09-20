Raila says BBI will help increase counties revenue from national govt

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 20 – Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga has called on Kenyans to fully support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, once the final report is unveiled while assuring that it safeguards county revenue.

Counties have gone without funds for months until last week when the Senate finally voted for a disbursement formular for money from the national government.

The Senate had failed to resolve the matter for a record ten times, prompting a shut-down ordered by the Council of Governors Chairman Wycliffe Oparanya.

“Counties should be fighting for a trillion shillings and not Sh316 billion. We are looking for ways to expand the economy so that we can make sure more cash is given to the counties,” Raila said in Bomet Saturday, during the home-coming of Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary-General Wilson Sossion’s daughter who was recently admitted to the bar. ODM leader Raila Odinga was the chief guest at the home-coming ceremony of the daughter of KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion after she was admitted to the bar.

According to Odinga, the BBI report seeks to increase the shareable revenue from the current 15 percent to 35 percent but that pegged on the country’s economy.

Siaya Senator James Orengo urged Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta to ensure the country remains united through the BBI initiative.

While Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta supports the BBI report, a faction led by Deputy President William Ruto and his close allies are against it, saying it does not address immediate challenges facing Kenyans.