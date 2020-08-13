Brookhouse School shines in A-Level and IGCSE

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Aug 13 – Brookhouse School has once again recorded another successful year of the Cambridge A-level and the Cambridge International General Certificate of Secondary Education – IGCSE exams for the 2020 academic year, cementing its position as a leading Cambridge school in East and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The new results released this week show that at A-level the International school had 80 per cent of students achieving grades A* – C, and a 100% pass rate overall in the A-level examinations, with all the A-level candidates qualifying for admissions into leading universities across the world, including those in the Ivy League.

The 94 Brookhouse School students in the Class of 2020 who were enrolled for Cambridge A-levels this year all have admission offers to universities to study a wide range of courses. Several of the students have received major academic scholarships to universities in the USA, UK, Canada and Grenada.

The top five students who registered A* grades include Trisha Kerai, Alvin Omondi, Brandon Ambetsa, Victoria Kipngetich and Ryan Mbai.

“We are proud of our students as they set off on the next step of their journeys. These results would not have been possible without the dedication of our teaching staff, who consistently go above and beyond for our students,” said Eric Mulindi, the school’s Headteacher

Unlike previous years, this year’s examinations which took place between May and June, saw candidates undergo virtual assessment sessions from the Cambridge Examination Board that graded the students. This was the case globally due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The grading system for A-levels ranges from A* to E, where all these grades attract points for university entry.

The Cambridge International Examination Board is the gold standard in quality education globally, examining at least 160 countries. The assessment process combines teacher insights – predicted grades and rank orders – with a rigorous standardisation process, keeping teacher judgments consistent across different international schools.

Brookhouse School has also announced the resumption of its education programme for the 2020-2021 academic year that commences on August,18 2020 through virtual learning for all its students.

With government restrictions on schools still in place, the school’s management said it seeks to deliver the highest quality in virtual learning even as it continues to refine and develop its virtual provision in line with the best practice of Inspired Schools around the world.