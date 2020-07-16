Former KPC boss Tanui, 2 others charged with Sh30mn scandal

NAIROBI, Kenya July 16 – Former Kenya Pipeline Managing Director Charles Tanui was on Thursday charged with the irregular payment of Sh30 million for the supply of three transformers in 2003 when he was in office.

He was charged alongside Elias Maina Karori who was chief manager incharge of the Technical department and Josphat Sirima who was the chief Engineer.

They all, however, denied the charges before anti-corruption Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti and were released on a cash bail of Sh700,000 each or an alternative Sh3 million bond and one surety.

The prosecution accused the trio of failing to follow the procurement procedures in the award of the tender for the supply and installation of the transformers.

Court records show that the offences were committed between 2003 and 2014 at the company’s premises in Nairobi.