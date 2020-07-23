Connect with us

Al Shabaab suffers heavy casualty in Yumbis attack: Police

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 22 Police said Thursday that an attack at Yumbis police camp in Garissa had left several Al Shabaab fighters seriously injured, with some thought to have succumbed to injuries later.

“The attackers suffered heavy casualty, our officers are on the ground pursuing them,” said Charles Owino, National Police Spokesman.

“They attacked the camp but they were met with heavy gunfire, they sustained serious injuries,” he said without giving the number of those injured or thought to be dead.

The attack occurred on Wednesday evening when heavily armed Al Shabaab militants stormed Yumbis police camp and opened fire.

A police source on the ground said they were targetting a Safaricom communication mast.
“They destroyed it during the attack,” the source said, adding, “one police officer is dead and we have two others who were injured.”
Owino did not comment on casualty on police officers.

