Waiguru seeks truce with MCAs amid tension over annulled impeachment

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 27 – Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has extended an olive branch to the 23 Members of County Assembly who unsuccessfully tried to oust her.



Speaking on Friday, after the Senate invalidated charges that led to her impeachment, Waiguru called on the County Assembly to join her in addressing challenges identified by the Senate Special Committee which was established to probe allegations of gross-misconduct and abuse of office leveled against her.

The Kirinyaga Governor said she will embark on a reconciliation process to heal the rifts caused by the battles that saw the Assembly pass an impeachment motion against him.

She said the MCA should own up to their failures and play their part in prioritizing allocation of funds for COVID-19 management and healthcare projects as proposed by the executive instead of strong-arming her to fund projects such as building of MCAs offices.

Waiguru agreed with the report’s findings which revealed and called for improvement in administration by officers and need for better checks and balances.

“I would like to assure Kirinyaga residents that this will not go unaddressed and that the necessary changes and improvements will be made to both human resource and systems with the aim of improving service delivery to the people of Kirinyaga,” she said in a statement posted on her social media page.

“I am more resolved to ensure that you get the service you deserve. It is unfortunate that the political innuendos have robbed you of your right to receive service from your leaders but I assure you that I will do my best to ensure that the Kirinyaga Rising vision is achieved,” Waiguru stated.

Waiguru’s change of heart came after the 11-member Committee led by Senator Cleopas Malala said the Governor’s condescending attitude towards the County Assembly might have played a part in her impeachment.



“While it is open to the Governor to indulge in less important activities, it is an uninspiring and disturbing picture when the governor cannot similarly find time to appear before the County Assembly to present the annual State of the County address,” the committee reported.

“The Governor appears to require to be reminded of the high calling of her office and the responsibilities of leadership,” the report read.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Waiguru insisted that the allegations that led to her impeachment are mere malice and meant to destabilize the county operations.

“We live in a day and age where sensational reporting especially through social media takes the day-but I urge us not to lose sight of truth. Just because a lie repeated severally sounds like the truth, it does not in any way change the truth. I will not stop my support or change my commitment to what will be for the betterment of our children, for women and the country as a whole,” she said.

Aggrieved ward representatives have vowed to challenge Senate’s committee process in court.