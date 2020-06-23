‘He was a good man!’ MPs heap praises on Duale following ouster

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 23 – Members of the National Assembly have heaped praises on the former Leader of Majority Aden Duale describing his leadership as unique and unrivaled.

Duale was ousted on Monday during the Jubilee Coalition Parliamentary Group Meeting that was chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta at Kenyatta International Convention Center (KICC).

His successor Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya who was endorsed as the suitable replacement encouraged Duale to remain steadfast when discharging his mandate as the Garissa Township MP and lauded him for his great achievements when he was in office.

“At times nature provides an opportunity for one to redefine oneself and I want my friend Duale to look at it from that perspective. There are some crucibles in leadership that come and changes your life and that is when one should start reflecting on the next move,” he said.

Deputy Majority Leader Jimmy Angwenyi said Duale was a dedicated leader in Parliament and his commitment and service will surely be missed and urged him not to relent in discharging his legislative role with the same zeal and vigor.

“I am sure he will continue serving this country in his capacity as a legislator the way he has been doing it before,” he said.

House Minority Leader John Mbadi credited Duale for being an honest leader and rekindled memories when they were first elected together in Parliament in 2007.

Mbadi in particular cited a scenario in 2013 where he wanted to chair the powerful Parliamentary Accounts Committee (PAC) but the Jubilee Party was uncomfortable with his candidature and that is when he sought the advice of Duale whom he said advised him accordingly.

“I confronted Duale as my friend and he told me that if I wanted to be chair of the committee, I should talk to the Deputy President William Ruto and by then I did not have his number but Duale gave it to me. It was then that I called and talked with the DP and the rest is history,” he said.

He noted that Duale was a competent leader and he did his work to the best of his ability albeit being annoying occasionally. He referred to the controversial security laws amendment bill which Duale is credited to have played a bigger role in its passage.

“In terms of delivery I do not think it is in doubt. You have done your bit and I do not think anyone would have done any better than you. You had the zeal and determination to serve your party,” he said.

Minority Whip Junet Mohammed, while lauding Duale for his star-studded performance during the seven years period he served, reminded him the importance of being loyal to party leadership.

“Politically when you see us follow Baba like cows we fear consequences like the one you were subjected to. So politics is like that mkubwa, if you go against the wishes of the people who own parties and lead this country there is bound to be consequences,” he said in comments which spark laughter.

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa said it was regrettable that Duale faced the axe and underscored that he has left a strong legacy of hard work.

“There is time for everything. He did good work and he is going not because he was incompetent but because of politics. In 2022 I guarantee you that you will play a critical role,” he said.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega who orchestrated Duale’s downfall by collecting close to 130 signatures for his vote of no confidence noted that he had no vendetta against him but was only advancing members’ views.

“It was not personal. I have no vendetta against Duale and I want to remind him that when the history of Parliament will be written he will have a huge chapter about himself and he should know very well that when one door closes another one opens,” he said.

Duale apologized to anyone whom he might have offended during his seven years period in office. following the decision to replace him sanctioned by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Let me unconditionally ask for forgiveness and apologies to anyone, in this House and outside, who I may have offended in the course of executing my duties – I was simply doing my job,” he said.