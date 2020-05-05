Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Britain remains in lockdown as it tries to pivot this month to a new strategy built around mass testing and tracing infected people and those they may have come into contact with

World

Updated UK virus toll becomes world’s second highest

Published

Britain remains in lockdown as it tries to pivot this month to a new strategy built around mass testing and tracing infected people and those they may have come into contact with © AFP / Tolga Akmen

London, United Kingdom, May 5 – Britain’s death toll from the coronavirus has topped 32,000, according to an updated official count released Tuesday, pushing the country past Italy to become the second-most impacted after the United States.

The new toll, from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) and regional health bodies, has not yet been incorporated into the government’s daily figures, which records the current number of deaths as 29,427.

That is still higher than Italy, which on Tuesday said it has recorded 29,316 virus fatalities to date, but far short of the US where nearly 69,000 have died in the pandemic.

However, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab urged against trying to make reliable international comparisons.

“There are different ways of counting deaths… we now publish data that includes all deaths in all settings and not all countries do that,” he said at the daily Downing Street press conference.

“Can you reliably know that all countries are measuring in the same way? And it also depends on how good, frankly, countries are in gathering their statistics.”

Raab called the lives lost “a massive tragedy” and “something in this country, on this scale, in this way, that we’ve never seen before”.

Tuesday’s updated statistics, showing 32,313 total deaths by around April 24, means Britain has probably had the highest official death numbers in Europe for days.

– ‘Real verdict’ –

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The toll has jumped dramatically on several occasions as the ONS — which tallies all deaths — has regularly updated its count.

The agency releases figures weekly, covers periods up to two weeks prior and includes coronavirus deaths in care homes and the community.

Until late last month, the health ministry’s daily tallies only counted those who died in hospital after having tested positive for COVID-19.

Even after it began to include all fatalities with the virus listed on the death certificate, its totals have been far short of the later ONS totals.

They have risen dramatically as the extent of the pandemic’s impact on care homes has emerged.

Nearly 6,400 people with coronavirus have died in care homes in England alone, with numbers still rising even as the wider outbreak slows.

More than 2,000 of those were reported in the last week of April — when Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain was “past the peak”.

Meanwhile the ONS has also recorded a total of around 42,000 “excess deaths” — how many more people have died in total than would normally be expected — in the past five weeks.

It suggests Britain’s true death toll from the virus may be even higher.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I don’t think we’ll get a real verdict on how well countries have done until the pandemic is over,” Raab added.

Britain, in its seventh week of an economically crippling lockdown, is trying to implement a new contact tracing strategy so it can ease the measures.

Johnson is expected to set out his plan to lift the stringent social distancing regime next Sunday, according to media reports.

In this article:

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017