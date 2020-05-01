Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
City Hall, Nairobi County's administrative hub/CFM/FILE

County News

Court restrains PSC from dismissing City Hall staff who boycotted NMS secondment

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 1 – Employment and Labor Relations Court Thursday issued orders restraining the Public Service Commission (PSC) from sacking Nairobi County workers who did not attend the Nairobi Metropolitan Service secondment exercise on April 6, pending the hearing of a case filed by the Kenya County Government Workers Union (KCGWU).

KCGWU had sought the orders in an urgent application in a bid to protect Nairobi County employees who have since been seconded to the newly created NMS who showed up without the necessary documents as well as those who failed to show up from being sacked.

“An order is hereby issued restraining the respondents whether by themselves, agents and servants and whomsoever acting under their authority or instruction from terminating, harassing, intimidating apprehension of the Applicant’s members who attended but lacked necessary documentation and those who failed to attend the secondment exercise,” the labour relations division ruled.

The exercise to redeploy more than 6,000 City Hall workers kicked off in April, despite protests from Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who argued the responsibility to second staff still remains with the Nairobi County Public Service Board.

Sonko accused the NMS through PSC of hijacking functions that were not transferred to the national government in a deal signed on February 25.

In a rejoinder, NMS Director General Mohamed Badi refuted the claims saying he was acting withing the confines of instruments of power granted to him.

He said it was within his mandate to redeploy staff whose functions he is now oversees.

The functions Sonko handed over to national government include Health Services, Transport, County Planning and Development Services as well as Ancillary Services.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017