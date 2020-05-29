Connect with us

Njoroge (pictured) demanded the sum to facilitate payment of Sh3mn owed by the Constituency Development Fund, the contractor having executed Sh11mn a tender for the construction of roads within Kasarani constituency/FILE

Court fines ex-lawmaker Sh1.3mn for demanding Sh100,000 from a disabled Contractor

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Former Kasarani lawmaker John Njoroge was Friday slapped with a Sh1.3mn fine in default of which he will serve a year-long prison sentence after an anti-corruption court in Nairobi found him guilty of receiving a bribe from a contractor in 2013.

Senior Principal Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi said the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that the accused had received Sh100,000 from Abdrahaman Mohamed, a disabled person.

Njoroge demanded the sum to facilitate payment of Sh3mn owed by the Constituency Development Fund, the contractor having executed Sh11mn a tender for the construction of roads within Kasarani constituency.

The lawmaker had previously been acquited ‎on the same offence, but the Director of Public Prosecutions, dissatisfied with the decision, subsequently appealed to the High Court.

Justice Isaac Lenaola overturned the judgment of lower court and ordered for re-trial.

Prior to serving as Kasarani MP, Njoroge served as councilor ‎for Kasarani and Deputy Mayor.

In this article:
