Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A busy bus stage in downtown Nairobi. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

Anger as PSV’s maintain high fares despite fuel cost reduction

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 15 – Kenyans are now calling on the government to compel public transport operators to lower fares following the reduction of fuel prices.

Fuel costs have been going down globally since the declaration of COVID-19, with Thursday’s seen as the major reduction.

Diesel per litre went down by Sh19.19 with Super Petrol reducing by Sh9.54 until mid June.

 Kenyans interviewed in Nairobi on Friday said they will only feel the impact of the fuel reduction if the transport sector slashes fare prices.

Others said most businesses which rely on fuel are also yet to reduce commodity prices.

“I will feel the impact of the new prices if matatus reduce the fare. Fares were hiked and even today I paid Sh150. I would want the government to look into that,” Waweru said.  

Waweru said he has been paying Sh150 to and from Kangundo.

And for James Wambua, the moveto reduce fuel prices is welcome but the people pn the ground should feel its impact.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Vincent Kariuki and Andrew Wekesa, both Taxi drivers in the Central Business District, said the reduction of the prices is welcome but will only make sense once business resumes.

Kenya is implementing dusk to dawn curfew for the past two months, with the deadline set for Saturday when Kenyans are expecting President Uhuru Kenyatta to issue an update.

“The prices are good and we appreciate but they are not helping much because there is no business now. Our plea is that we can go back to normal and resume business because life is really hard now,” Wekesa said.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

Advertisement

You May Also Like

Kenya

World’s poor at greater risk

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 – High global food prices and continued market volatility are putting the poorest people in the developing world at continued risk,...

August 16, 2011

Capital Health

German Minister Commits Suicide After ‘Virus Crisis Worries’

Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Mar 29 – Thomas Schaefer, the finance minister of Germany’s Hesse state, has committed suicide apparently after becoming “deeply worried” over how...

March 29, 2020

Kenya

City firearm holder goes missing, car found dumped in Juja

Mwitiki became famous during the January 15-16 DusitD2 attack, after his picture and that of Starehe politician Steve Mbogo holding sophisticated firearms went viral.

March 14, 2020

World

In Africa, 15,000 per day internally displaced: monitors

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 6 – Conflicts, violence and disaster across Africa forced some 15,000 people to flee their homes every day in the first...

December 6, 2017