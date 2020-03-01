What Uhuru told Jubilee MCAs at State House

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 1 – Nairobi Governo Mike Sonko is nolonger walking a tightrope, at least for now.

The Governor seems to have been breathing a sigh of relief after President Uhuru Kenyatta summoned Jubilee MCAs to State House on Saturday, to plead with them to spare the county chief who is facing corruption charges.

Sonko is barred from accessing office until his case is heard and determined, even though he continues to discharge some of his functions.

“I think it is only fair that we listen to the president because he has the best interest for this city,” one MCA told Capital News, “Let’s give Sonko another chance.”

MCAs who spoke to us after the meeting said the President’s address to them centered on why they should set aside their differences and focus on development.

The meeting was also attended by Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Sonko and Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

“The president was very categorical that if we continue with these slideshows, Nairobi will stall,” he said, “he urged us to spare him of the impeachment.”

Roysambu MCA Peter Warutere said, “we have agreed that there will be no impeachment in Nairobi. We will not support it.”

Warutere said they were also urged to support the takeover of key Nairobi County functions by the national government, as well as the Big 4 agenda.

“On that one, we are with the president because that is the only way to take Nairobi forward,” he said.

State House said the meeting between the president and MCA’s discussed national unity and the intensified war against corruption, but did not give details of the impeachment and what was resolved about it.

“The president assured the officials that he remains ready to work with them and support them in delivering services to Kenyans,” State House said, in messages tagged on photographs from the meeting.

The government is already collecting views from the public on the takeover of key functions of health, transport and planning in a deal signed last week between Sonko and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

