Tears of a woman in prison for killing her boyfriend

Njoki Macharia (center) with other inmates at the Kisii Women’s Prison.

KISII, Kenya Mar 8 – As the World marks women day, Capital FM News visited Kisii women’s prisons.

In this prison a young inmate imprisoned for 20 years has nothing to celebrate as a woman but her heart is filled with grief and pain for killing her boyfriend, Edward Monari .

Njoki Macharia narrated to us what happened on the night of November 9, 2017.

A mother of two was running a Wines and Spirits outlet in Kisii town, which helped her fend for her family.

On that material day, Edward had gone to the outlet in the evening and stayed for hours.

Here is her moving story:

“When he was leaving, he asked for Sh50 for transport.

I stayed until 10:00 pm when my clients had left, reaching home he was not there I went to bed and slept, but after some hours he came home but very drunk.

I received a phone call from my employee who said I had locked someone’s phone inside the shop and he wanted me to go and open.

I requested my boyfriend to accompany me since it was late well past midnight, and instead, he started fighting me saying they were my boyfriends.

I remember he said he was to kill me, he took a knife and he wanted to kill me, in the process of struggling to fight for my life I accidentally pushed the knife which made a deep cut on his chest.

I rushed him to Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital, took his phone and called his mother who responded immediately.

I remember Edward lost a lot of blood in the hospital for an hour before he was attended to.

That night his parents took me to Kisii Central Police Station to record a statement and I was locked in.

My boyfriend Edward was referred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret.

In tears, after a day the Criminal Investigations officers visited me very early and asked me had what happened. They broke the news that Edward had passed on.

What pains me, I was never given a chance to express myself at what happened.

I pleaded guilty at Kisii Law Courts when I charged for manslaughter and imprisoned for 20 years.

I want to apologise to Edward’s parents, I want to say sorry and tell them it was an accident, to tell them I was defending myself because their son wanted to kill me.

As a mother I miss my children, my children are missing maternal love, I want to plead to the court to forgive me on the incident which took place.