Brace for more rains in March, weatherman warns

Most parts of the country experienced heavy rainfall since December 2019.

, NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 1- The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of more rains this month, in parts of the country.

In its March forecast, the department said heavy rainfall is expected in Western, North Eastern, Central and Coastal regions.

Northwestern Kenya is however, likely to have average rainfall.

“The forecast indicates near average tending to above-average rainfall expected over Western, North Eastern and Central,” it said.

The rest of the country is expected to experience the onset during the third to fourth week of March.

