22 close contacts of Kenya’s coronavirus case traced and quarantined at Mbagathi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 14 – The Ministry of Health on Saturday said some 22 people who came into contact with the first confirmed coronavirus patient have been traced and quarantined at Mbagathi hospital.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangagi said their samples have also been taken for examination and the results will be communicated once they are out.

“The Ministry has traced 22 close contacts who have been quarantined at KNH isolation unit at Mbagathi. Specimens from these contacts are currently undergoing testing KEMRI laboratories,” Mwangangi told journalists during a press conference at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

The patient is said to be in a stable condition, “with normal vital signs and is cheerful and vibrant,”

She has been lauded for having presented herself for testing after developing symptoms, with Kenyans being asked to follow her example.

The Ministry of Health officials in conjunction with the county team also reported that they had fumigated the apartment where the 27 year old lady was a resident.

Some 23 other foreigners who shared a flight with the patient are also said to have been traced and advised to self isolate, as they are not in the country.

“The Ministry’s rapid response team will follow them up on a daily basis until the 14 days are over,’ she stated.

The government has continued to assure Kenyans of their preparedness, even as Kenyans have expressed anxiety over the case.

Those sharing fake and misleading information and videos have been warned, with some of the videos said to have been forwarded to the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti for investigations, arrest and prosecution.

“We have taken note of videos doing rounds on social media with fake information which are aimed at misinforming and causing unnecessary panic to the public. We wish to inform the public not to consume information that has not come from Ministry of Health and the Office of Government spokesperson,” stated Mwangagi.

Kenyans have also been urged to adhere to basic hand hygiene, and safe food practices and those with recent travel have also been asked to self quarantine for 14 days.