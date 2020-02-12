State burial service of the late former President Daniel Moi at Kabarak

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KABARAK, Kenya, Feb 12 – The cortege of the late retired President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi when it arrived at Kabarak in Nakuru County ahead of the State burial service of the former Kenyan leader.

Arrival of the cortege at Kabarak Arrival at Kabarak The cortege driven through the Kabarak driveway boulevard The Cortege arrives a Kabarak grounds The Military honors the late President Giant dome set up for the funeral service at Kabarak Bishop Yego told mourners Moi loved reading the Bible and was also a forgiving man/PSCU President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at the funeral service

A selection of photos from the early morning arrival.