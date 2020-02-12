State burial service of the late former President Daniel Moi at Kabarak

By PSCU,
KABARAK, Kenya, Feb 12 – The cortege of the late retired President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi when it arrived at Kabarak in Nakuru County ahead of the State burial service of the former Kenyan leader.
Arrival of the cortege at Kabarak
Arrival at Kabarak
The cortege driven through the Kabarak driveway boulevard
The Cortege arrives a Kabarak grounds
The Military honors the late President
Giant dome set up for the funeral service at Kabarak
Bishop Yego told mourners Moi loved reading the Bible and was also a forgiving man/PSCU
President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta at the funeral service
A selection of photos from the early morning arrival.
