Kenya’s retired President Daniel arap Moi is dead

Today 6:22 am (10 minutes ago)

By BERNARD MOMANYI,

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4 – Retired President Daniel arap Moi is dead.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Developing story…….

