Kenya’s retired President Daniel arap Moi is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4 – Retired President Daniel arap Moi is dead.
The announcement was made Tuesday morning by President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Developing story…….
By BERNARD MOMANYI,
By Victor Bwire
By Guest Blog
