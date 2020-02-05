IN PICTURES: Kenya mourns Moi [1924-2020]

Moi’s son Gideon with military chief Samson Mwathethe, Interior CS Fred Matiangi and Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai. /CFM.
Moi’s family members at the Lee Funeral Home where his body was preserved following his death on February 4, 2020. /CFM.
Interior CS Fred Matiangi (centre) is escorted by Military chief Samson Mwathethe (left) Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai (right) when they went to Nairobi Hospital where former President Daniel Arap Moi passed on. /CFM.
Military officers stand guard outside Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi where Moi’s body was preserved. /FRANCIS MBATHA.
Deputy President William Ruto signs a condolence book at Moi’s residence at Kabarnet Gardens, Nairobi. /DPPS.
Military boss Samson Mwathethe leaves the Lee Funeral Home after viewing Moi’s body. /CFM
Moi’s son Gideon greets Deputy President William Ruto who visited the home to condole the family following the death of the retured president on February 4, 2020. /DPPS.
Moi died on February 4, 2020 aged 95/FILE
Moi’s son Gideon, his wife Zahra and a family member arrives at Lee Funeral Home where the retired president’s body was preserved.
Former President Moi chats with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother Mama Ngina in their Ichaweri rural home.
President Uhuru Kenyatta declared a national mourning until Moi is buried, during which flags will fly at half-mast. /CFM.
Deputy President William Ruto at Moi’s Home in Kabarnet Gardens in Nairobi following his death on February 4, 2020./DPPS.
Uasin Gishu Woman Rep Gladys Boss Shollei at Lee Funeral Home where she had gone to view the body of retired President Daniel arap Moi on February 4, 2020. /CFM.

By Capital FM,

Majority Leader Aden Duale arrives at Lee Funeral Home to view the body of retired President Daniel Arap Moi. /FRANCIS MBATHA.
Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior at Lee Funeral Home to view Moi’s body. /CFM.
Deputy President William Ruto arrives at the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi where former President Daniel arap Moi’s body was moved following his demise Tuesday morning/ DPPS
Frankline Bett who worked as State House Comptroller during Moi’s era. He was among leaders who went to Lee Funeral Home on February 4, 2020 when Moi died. /CFM.
