BBI resumes validation hearings Thursday

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 13 – The Steering Committee on the Implementation of the Building Bridges Initiative Report was set to resume its validation hearings Friday, after suspending them following the death of former President Daniel arap Moi.

The sittings were earlier scheduled for Wednesday but were pushed until after Moi’s burial.

“The purpose of the forum is to validate the report of the Building Bridges Initiative Task Force,” the team led by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji said.

Joint Secretary Ambassador Martin Kimani said they plan to meet with officials from the Ministry of Public Works, National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), the Multi-Sectoral Forum and Women in Business.

Other members of the Taskforce are Prof. Adams Oloo, Agnes Kavindu, Senator Amos Wako (Busia), Florence Omose, Saeed Mwanguni, James Matundura, Major (Rtd) John Seii, Bishop Lawi Imathiu, Maison Leshomo, Morompi ole Ronkai, Prof Bishop Peter Njenga, Rose Moseu, and Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth.

Ambassador Kimani and Paul Mwangi serve as joint secretaries.

On Friday, the Committee is scheduled to meet Youth groups, the County Assemblies Forum, and the Political Parties Liaison Committee.

The task force which was given a year to submit its proposals to President Uhuru Kenyatta on how to tackle negative ethnicity, corruption, divisive politics and other challenges facing the nation has already published a detailed itinerary for public engagements across the country.

The initiative, born out of a March 9 truce between President Kenyatta and his rival in the 2017 election Raila Odinga, was recently funded to the tune of Sh100 million to enable it to discharge its mandate.