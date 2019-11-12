Students urge sanctions as 4 rogue police officers interdicted over brutal response to JKUAT protests

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – Students leaders from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology now want stern action taken against police officers who brutalized striking colleagues at the university’s Juja campus.

In a four-point petition to the Inspector General Hilary Mutyambai, the students led by Kenya Universities Student Organization (KUSU) Chief of Staff Samwel Gadaffi also called for heightened security within the campus to address increasing cases of insecurity.

“We are here today to bring a petition to the IG concerning the brutalizing of comrades by the police, we shall not take it lightly as comrades are being harassed,” he told Capital FM News outside police headquarters, Vigilance House.

KUSU further demanded for an apology over the conduct of police officers who brutalized students during demos on Monday.

The students body indicated that two students had been stabbed in the last two weeks and a couple others attacked and their mobile phones stolen within the same period.

Four police involved in the brutal crackdown have since been interdicted.

Mutyambai had earlier ordered investigations into the brutality meted on students.

“Following the unfortunate incident, the Internal Affairs Unit has been directed to commence investigations and make recommendations for action within 24 hours,” Mutyambai said in a statement, “Any police officer found culpable will be held accountable.”

Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and Amnesty International also came out to express concerns over Monday’s incident and urged eyewitness to come forward and record statements as the police service launched a probe.