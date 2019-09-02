Maraga admits 145 new advocates to the bar, urges them maintain ethics

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2- Some 145 new advocates were admitted to the bar on Monday, in a ceremony presided over by Chief Justice David Maraga at the Supreme Court.

While welcoming the new lawyers to the legal profession, Maraga urged them to always maintain the rule of law while ensuring professionalism.

“It is a privilege to work in this profession and I know some of you might ask me how it is a privilege after you have worked hard to be here. I want to ask you to serve with humility and you will realize it is a privilege to serve humanity,” said Maraga.

“This profession is an honorable profession as you know we are the only ones referred to as learned friends. Kindly, hold this title and profession with dignity and always observe the rule of the law in all the cases that you might be required to handle,” the CJ said.

Maraga further asked the lawyers to know when a case is worth being handled at the court and when it can be solved outside the court, calling on them to give positive and well-thought advice to their clients.

On their part, Senior Assistant Director in the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Victor Mule and George Nyakundi from the office of the Attorney General called on the lawyers to hold their job with dignity and be ethical while handling clients.

“During your studies, you studied a course called ethics profession, please go read those notes again and not because you will be tested but because you will appear before court, you will appear before your seniors and you will be expected to exercise ethics,” Mule advised.

Since assuming office as the Chief Justice in October 2016, Maraga has presided over the admission of over 1,300 advocates to the bar.

There are currently over 13,000 advocates in the country although some of them are listed as dormant or inactive.