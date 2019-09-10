Jubilee set to present nomination certificate to Kibra by-election flag-bearer

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 10 – Retired footballer McDonald Mariga is set to receive his nomination certificate for the Kibra parliamentary by-election at 11am on Tuesday.

Jubilee Party will hand Mariga the ticket shortly before he presents his candidature to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the party’s Communications Director Albert Memusi said.

Candidates have until 4pm on Tuesday to submit their nomination papers.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party candidate Imran Okoth is also expected to submit his nomination papers on Tuesday.

The two are the top contenders for the November 7 race. The mini poll has attracted 26 candidates twelve of whom were cleared on Monday.

Among those who presented their nomination papers are Amani National Congress (ANC) party’s Eliud Owalo FORD Kenya’s Khamisi Butich.

Butich urged Kibra residents to vote peacefully assuring them of improved healthcare and security in the area if elected.

“We are now ready to hit the ground for our campaign and I want to say that it will not be business as usual in Kibra. It will be a new dawn; things are about to change, and I want to call on Kibra residents to give me a chance to deliver to them and change the face of Kibra. I ask my competitors to do their campaigns in the most peaceful manner and not cause mayhem at all,” he said.

Independent candidates Felix Anditi and Fridah Kerubo, pleaded with Kibra people to vote for them promising to create jobs for the youth and improve their living standards.

“I decided to run for this seat because I felt that Kibra people need new ideas, fresh people and young people to continue with the rich legacy that our late MP left. The people of Kibra need food, jobs and improved living standards which I will address if elected,” Anditi said.

His sentiments were echoed by Kerubo who pointed out that her candidature is driven by the high rate of unemployment among youths.

“I have outlined my policies and I am in no doubt that I will win this race. I am so far the only woman who has been cleared. I am running independently, and my promise is to create jobs both locally and in diaspora for Kibra youths,” she said.

Okoth who has been waiting for a determination of a petition filed by William Orero challenging his win in party primaries held on Saturday.

Orero has alleged that the exercise was not free and fair.

Okoth beat nine other aspirants after he managed to garner 4,382 votes in the party primaries.

All the aspirants are expected to present their papers by 4.00 pm on Tuesday.

The mini poll that was precipitated by the demise of Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer in July has been touted to be a litmus test of the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga who buried the political hatchet last year after a prolonged electioneering period.

Kenyatta’s deputy William Ruto who is also the Jubilee Party’s second in command is expected to lead a campaign for Mariga in an effort to clinch the seat long held by ODM.

Jubilee bagged the neigbouring Langata constituency which was hived off the larger Kibra in the 2017 General Election.