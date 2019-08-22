CA board names Mercy Wanjau Interim Director General as Wangusi exits

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 22 – The Communications Authority (CA) has named Mercy Wanjau the Interim Director General of the State agency tasked with regulating the telecommunications and technology sector.

Wanjau will hold the position on an acting capacity following the exit of Francis Wangusi whose second and final term ended Wednesday.

She has been the Director of Legal Services at CA and has also been serving as the Board Secretary.

Wanjau is a commercial lawyer who has previously consulted with KPMG South Africa, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)Kenya and served at the UN-International Telecommunications Union.

Wangusi has served two four-year terms at the CA.

He first took the position in an acting capacity, a position he held for a year for he was confirmed.

Wangusi would then go on to serve another term that was renewed by the board in 2015.