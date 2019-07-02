Kisumu MCAs set tough conditions to approve budget

, KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 2 – The stalemate over the Kisumu County financial year 2019/2020 budget is far from over with Members of the County Assembly insisting on a list of bare minimums to be met by the Executive before the budget is approved.

The MCAs are demanding that each ward is allocated Sh50 million to “spur development”.

On Monday, Deputy Governor Dr Mathews Owili said that the Executive is ready to look into the demands of the Assembly but will not bow to pressure to have the construction of a new Assembly building allocated Sh600 million.

The Assembly Majority Leader Kenneth Onyango on Tuesday said the stance adopted by the County Assembly was purely to streamline the usage of public resources denaying allegations that MCAs were out to sabotage the County Executive.

“We would wish to expedite this budget making process because it is not in the interest of the Assembly to hold the county hostage,” he said.

The Assembly deferred the budget motion insisting that the Executive must avail a list of all pending bills totaling to Sh2 billion besides tabling before the House all the flagship projects and the opening and closing balances for the financial year that ended on June 30.

The MCAs who addressed the press in Kisumu just a day after Dr Owili accused the Assembly of corruption said they will not be distracted from what they are demanding.

The Assembly Chief Whip, Gad Olima, said MCAs are united in what they are demanding from the Executive and will not be swayed by Speaker Onyango Oloo.

Olima said the Assembly will resume discussion on the budget after the executive respond to their demands.

“The position is of the Assembly, not an individual, all the demands must come before we move with the budget,” he said.

The Assembly Deputy Speaker Roy Samo said the MCAs are ready for any consequences but must ensure the public get what is rightfully theirs.

Samo said development funds must be factored in the budget to give the residents a feel of devolution.

“We are not worried about our salaries, we are not worried about anything, we are worried that the community must receive what they are looking for,” he said.