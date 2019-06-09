Nairobi County to have own internal revenue collection system starting Monday

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9-Motorists, traders and businesses in Nairobi City County will now remit their taxes through an internally managed system from Monday morning.

This is after the County officially parted ways with Webtribe Limited, the company that was contracted to collect revenue on behalf of the county back in April 2014.

Finance Executive Charles Kerich, said the county was now ready to collect revenue on its own and they are committed to achieving their set revenue collection targets.

“Our aim is to achieve our annual targets and we are working on ways we make it possible internally,” said Kerich.

Kerich said there is going to be an exit process as well as an official and final handover of all data, assets and reports on Monday, and assured residents that they will do everything possible to ensure a smooth and satisfactory transition.

“We expect for instance, that all money that has been deposited by Nairobi residents in JamboPay’s wallet should be reimbursed to the owners,” Kerich added.

Webtribe’s contract expired on April 7, 2019 but the county entered into negotiations with the firm for a 30-day extension period to ensure a seamless transition to the internally managed system.

Initial negotiations had allowed for a 90-day extension period but the county says it’s now ready for internal revenue collection.

Last year, the Nairobi City County Assembly Public Accounts Committee had recommended for the immediate termination of the Webtribe contract over citing transparency and low revenue collections.

The Budget Committee has also raised its concerns with JamboPay, noting that the county had no full control over system.

Last financial year the county collected Sh10 billion against a target of Sh17 billion. By end of May this year, the county had hit the Sh10 billion mark against a target of Sh15 billion.

Nairobi County Parking Director Tom Tinega hailed the new move, noting that the county can now chat a reasonable path in revenue collection.

“We now have a chance to achieve our sectoral targets,” Tinega said.

The County will be relying on its Data Centre for the collections.