Education Ministry shuts St. Stephen’s school after attack on reporters

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 – The Ministry of Education has sent students of St Stephen’s Girls School in Machakos for an early midterm break as a probe into the attack on journalists commences.

A directive from the ministry stated that the students were given until 6pm on Tuesday to vacate the institution.

ADVERTISEMENT

The principal of school was charged with Incitement to violence among other offences.

He denied the charges and was released on a Sh1 million bond and a surety of a similar amount.

Appearing before Machakos Court magistrate Evans Kaego, he pleaded not guilty to charges of assault and causing bodily harm to KTN cameraman Boniface Kirera and reporter Caroline Bii.

Other charges were of arson, malicious damage of property and incitement to violence.

It is alleged that he committed the offence when the journalists visited the school on a follow up story of a missing student.