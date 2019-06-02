2 police officers arrested for aiding a suspect from custody in Kakamega

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 22- Two police officers have been arrested for assisting a suspect found in possession of a stolen vehicle escape from Kakamega police station.

The suspect was in custody, pending investigations, after a court granted police five days to hold him until Wednesday next week.

According to police, one of the officers is believed to have communicated with the suspect’s wife, shortly before he escaped.

Their mobile phones were confiscated following the Friday evening incident and will be used as evidence against them, police said.

“They will defend their innocence in court,” a senior police officer familiar with the investigations said.

Police want to establish whether the two officers were compromised to let the suspect escape before they can be arraigned.