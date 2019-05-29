Two people shot, wounded after rescuing illicit brew suspects in Kisumu

, KISUMU, Kenya, May 29 – Two people are nursing gunshot wounds at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral hospital in Kisumu after police opened fire at Number Okana in Nyando Tuesday night.

Kisumu County Police Commander Benson Maweu says the two were part of the crowd that attacked the officers who were pursuing suspects ferrying illicit brew.

Maweu says police had received a tip off on a vehicle carrying the brew.

The driver defied orders by the officers to stop and a chase ensued.

Maweu says the officers caught up with the driver at the centre along the Kisumu-Nairobi Road attracting the attention of the public.

He says the crowd in the defence of the suspects attacked the officers who later opened fire.

In the ensuing commotion, two male adults were shot and seriously injured.

Maweu says the two people ferrying the brew managed to escape during the commotion leaving their vehicle behind.

A police officer was also injured and his magazine reported missing.

Maweu says those shot are receiving treatment under police protection and will be charged after being discharged.

“They’re liable for aiding the suspects’ escape, attacking police officers and will be held responsible for the lost magazine,” he said.

The vehicle was towed to Ahero Police Station with the consignment as investigations kicked off to nab the occupants.

The destination of the brew that is suspected to have originated from the neighbouring country remains unclear.