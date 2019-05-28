Man, 22, gets life in prison for defiling seven-year-old Makueni girl

, MAKUENI, Kenya, May 28 – A man in Makueni County has been sentenced to life in prison for defiling a seven-year-old girl.

Makau Muli, 22, was accused of forcing himself on the pupil at Mutulani Village last year.

The judgement was delivered by Kilungu Law Courts Senior Resident Magistrate Elizabeth Muiru.

While delivering the judgement, she said she was fully convinced without doubt that the suspect forced himself on the little girl.

The magistrate said the sentence will act as a deterrence to other people who are planning to commit such acts.

“This young girl will live with a lifelong trauma of what happened to her. Let this serve as a lesson to the read,” read part of the judgement.

Five other people have been jailed by the same court in a span of one past month in connection with defilement charges.