Govt moves to curb cattle rustling in North Rift

, NAIROBI, May 28 – The government has created security buffers in the warring neighboring communities in North Rift in a bid to curb cattle rustling.

The Anti-Stock Theft Unit have set camp in Kamilei, Mwiteta and Wagwachi along the border of Baringo and Laikipia counties.

ADVERTISEMENT

The General Service Unit (GSU) has also been deployed at Kabyego between West Pokot and Marakwet counties, Tiati in Baringo South, Kapedo and Lokori along Pokot and Turkana counties.

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said GSU camp at Shaba has been moved to Archers post while the Rapid Deployment Unit has been deployed to Mlango, a corridor between Isiolo and Laikipia counties.

Further, a patrol base at Kainuk has been beefed with heavy presence of police offices.

Mutyambai said the ongoing verification and registration of guns in the hands of the National Police Reservists will continue in a bid to tame rising cases of cattle rustling.

Mutyambai revealed a team sent to the North Rift last week established the presence of a ring of cartels involved in cattle rustling, for selfish economic gain, and who sometimes use unregistered KPR ammunitions to intimidate, maim, and even kill innocent victims.

He said the government will not allow the senseless arming of citizens against other citizens, and we warn all concerned not to test our resolve.

He said they have recovered 24,000 rounds of ammunition from civilians and 90,000 rounds of ammunition from NPR’s.

Mutyambai said it is the mandate of the police to protect the public and their properties including the affected areas.