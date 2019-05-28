City Hall puts building owners on notice over repairs

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – Building owners in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) have been put on notice over state of their houses.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko said his administration will now take action against building owners in the CBD, if they fail to adhere to the City by-laws by repainting and doing renovations to their properties.

County laws require that property owners repaint their premises after every two years to maintain healthy and quality standards.

Sonko has said the Nairobi City County Government will now start taking action against property owners who fail to comply with the directive to repaint and renovate their premises in the CBD.

“Those who haven’t complied with the by-laws should do so before we start taking action. Our aim is to maintain the good image of the Capital City, which is the regional economic hub,” he stated.

Nairobi County Housing and Lands Executive Winnie Gathangu stated that her office is ready to enforce the directive by the Governor.

She added that all building owners are required to make sure their premises are renovated as per the required standards.

“I had a meeting with my department officials on the same and we are soon going to enforce the laws to ensure all property owners in the CBD comply,” she said.

In January 2019, during a tour of city’s CBD, Governor Sonko directed building owners in the city to repaint their structures as part of an ongoing beautification project in the city.

“Nairobi is a commercial hub. We should make sure that it is beautiful and clean. All buildings should be repainted. Owners have a choice to either maintain their original colours or change them as they wish,” he said while issuing the orders.

In a public notice on Thursday, the Office of the Governor gave property owners 30 days to comply with the order or face the law.

Nairobi City County Assembly Housing Committee Chairman Antony Karanja has supported Sonko’s ultimatum to owners of premises in the CBD.

Karanja said the County government should move with speed and enforce the by-law on maintenance of buildings.

“The Nairobi City County Government laws require property owners to repaint their premises after every two years with a view of improving the aesthetic beauty of the city and maintenance of health standards. Those who fail to adhere to the by-laws should face the law,” said the Waithaka MCA.

According to Nairobi City County by laws, under General Nuisance Section, it’s an offence for building owners to fail to repair or maintain buildings to required standards.