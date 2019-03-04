Mudavadi challenges President Kenyatta to rein in on DP Ruto over graft

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – The Amani National Congress party Musalia Mudavadi on Monday challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to rein in on his Deputy William Ruto over Sh21 billion dam project scandal.

Ruto and a section of MPs from the Rift Valley region, among them Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, have openly come out to say that the scandal has been politicised and linked to the 2022 Presidential election.

However, speaking in Mombasa after a meeting with Lamu ANC leaders and residents at Royal Court Hotel, Mudavadi challenge President Uhuru Kenyatta to now act.

“I personally call on the President Uhuru to call their (Ruto and the allied MPs) bluff. These are diversionary tactics, where some people who are used to impunity are beginning to intimidate the President,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi questioned why Ruto and the MPs are so jittery about the Sh21 billion dam projects and have now started to threaten the Director of Criminal Investigation George Kinoti.

He said the actions by the MPs to threaten the DCI is a clear indication that they have moved a step further of trying to silence the President on the war on graft.

“They want to push him into the corner to make him look like a lame duck President, so that that they can continue with their ways of impunity. This is time for the President to strike so that this matter can be brought to an end.”

He said the reactions from Ruto and the MPs shows that they are jittery.

“Why are some people unduly worried. If you start behaving in a jittery manner, you are attracting suspicion unto yourself,” said Mudavadi.

Mudavadi was accompanied by former Lamu Governor Issa Timmay, Sabatia MP Afred Agoi, ANC Secretary General Barack Muluka and ANC national chair Kelvin Lunani.